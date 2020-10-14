List of movies to be re-released after theatres reopen

Mumbai: All theatres across the country have been shut due to the nationwide lockdown which was imposed by the central government to curb coronavirus pandemic. Instead of postponing the release dates, many movies opted for OTT release.

Last week, it was announced that cinema halls will open in the country. While some states will continue with the shutdown, the Unlock 5.0 guidelines by the Home Ministry revealed that cinema halls can operate at 50 % capacity starting October 15.

Since theatres will open up, filmmakers are planning to re-release some of the films which were already released in these lockdown period on various OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon prime.

List of movies to be re-released

List of movies to be re-released

Hindi Re-releases

Malang

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Chhichhore

Dream Girl

Tanhaji

PM Narendra Modi

Simmba

Queen

Mission Mangal

Kedarnath

English Re-releases

Lion king

Bloodshot

Parasite

Knives Out

My Spy

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took to Twitter and announced the list of movies that will hit the screens after theatres reopen.

As cinemas ready to reopen their doors from this week onwards, the list of #Hindi films scheduled for re-release this week is OFFICIALLY announced…

⭐️ #Tanhaji

⭐️ #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan

⭐️ #Malang

⭐️ #Kedarnath

⭐️ #Thappad

More films will be scheduled in coming days.

SOPs For Cinema Halls

On October 6, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) released Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which need to be followed by all cinema halls and multiplexes, as government allowed opening of cinema halls as per the new Unlock 5 guidelines.

Under the SOPs, adequate physical distancing is mandatory while seating, this in effect means every alternate seat will have to be kept vacant and clearly marked. Moreover, cinemas will also have to provide provisions for sanitisers and handwashing facilities.

All cinema-goers will be thermally screened before entry and the use of the Aarogya Setu app is encouraged. Only asymptomatic individuals will be allowed to enter.

While box office counters will continue to remain open, the Ministry of I&B has encouraged online bookings as far as possible. Box office counters, the guidlines state, will remain open throughout the day and advance booking will be allowed so as to avoid crowding.

As per the guidelines, no delivery of food and beverages will be allowed inside the auditorium. Only packaged food and beverages will be sold. Cinema-goers have been advised to avoid moving during intermission.