List of Muslim candidates who cracked UPSC CSE 2020

By Sameer|   Published: 25th September 2021 2:06 pm IST
UPSC Civil Services notification

New Delhi: Out of a total of 761 candidates who cleared the UPSC civil services examination 2020, 31 are Muslims. Sadaf Choudhary has secured AIR-23 which is the best rank among the successful Muslim candidates.

The successful Muslim candidates constitute 4.07 percent of the total candidates on the final selection list.

In the examination, Shubham Kumar, a Bachelor of Technology (civil engineering) graduate from IIT Bombay has secured the first rank. His optional paper was anthropology.

The list of the Muslim candidates who cracked the civil services examination 2020 is as follow:

S.NoNameAIR
1Sadaf Choudhary23
2Faizan Ahmed58
3Dheenah Dastageer63
4Md Manzar Hussain125 
5Shahid Ahmed129
6shahansah K S142
7Mohammad Aaquib203
8Shahnaz I217
9Waseem Ahmad Bhat225
10Bushara Bano234
11Md Haris Sumair270
12Altamash Ghazi282
13Ahmed H.Choudhury283
14Sara Ashraf316
15Mohibullah Ansari389
16Aneez s403
17Zeba Khan423
18 Faisal Raza447
19S Mohd. Yakub450
20Sabeel Poovakundil470
21Rehan Khatri478 
22Mohd Javed A493
23Altap Mahd. Shaikh545
24Khan Aasim Kifayat558
25Syed Zahed Ali569
26Shakeerahmed Tondikhan583
27Mohamed Riswin589
28Muhammad Sahid597
29Iqbal Rasool Dar611
30Amir Bashir625 
31Majid Iqbal Khan738 

Number of students appeared in the exam

Every year, the UPSC conducts the civil services examination to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and others.

In 2020, over 10.4 lakh candidates applied for the civil services preliminary examination. Out of them, 10,564 candidates qualified for appearance in the main examination which was held in January 2021.

After the declaration of the results of the main examination, 2053 candidates were invited for the personality test. Finally, 761 candidates were able to find their names in the selection list.

Out of 761 candidates, 263 are of general category, 86 from economic weaker section (EWS), 220 of Other Backward Class (OBC), 122 Scheduled Castes (SC) and 61 belong to Scheduled Tribes (ST).

