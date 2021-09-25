List of Muslim candidates who cracked UPSC CSE 2020

New Delhi: Out of a total of 761 candidates who cleared the UPSC civil services examination 2020, 31 are Muslims. Sadaf Choudhary has secured AIR-23 which is the best rank among the successful Muslim candidates.
The successful Muslim candidates constitute 4.07 percent of the total candidates on the final selection list.
In the examination, Shubham Kumar, a Bachelor of Technology (civil engineering) graduate from IIT Bombay has secured the first rank. His optional paper was anthropology.
The list of the Muslim candidates who cracked the civil services examination 2020 is as follow:
|S.No
|Name
|AIR
|1
|Sadaf Choudhary
|23
|2
|Faizan Ahmed
|58
|3
|Dheenah Dastageer
|63
|4
|Md Manzar Hussain
|125
|5
|Shahid Ahmed
|129
|6
|shahansah K S
|142
|7
|Mohammad Aaquib
|203
|8
|Shahnaz I
|217
|9
|Waseem Ahmad Bhat
|225
|10
|Bushara Bano
|234
|11
|Md Haris Sumair
|270
|12
|Altamash Ghazi
|282
|13
|Ahmed H.Choudhury
|283
|14
|Sara Ashraf
|316
|15
|Mohibullah Ansari
|389
|16
|Aneez s
|403
|17
|Zeba Khan
|423
|18
|Faisal Raza
|447
|19
|S Mohd. Yakub
|450
|20
|Sabeel Poovakundil
|470
|21
|Rehan Khatri
|478
|22
|Mohd Javed A
|493
|23
|Altap Mahd. Shaikh
|545
|24
|Khan Aasim Kifayat
|558
|25
|Syed Zahed Ali
|569
|26
|Shakeerahmed Tondikhan
|583
|27
|Mohamed Riswin
|589
|28
|Muhammad Sahid
|597
|29
|Iqbal Rasool Dar
|611
|30
|Amir Bashir
|625
|31
|Majid Iqbal Khan
|738
Number of students appeared in the exam
Every year, the UPSC conducts the civil services examination to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and others.
In 2020, over 10.4 lakh candidates applied for the civil services preliminary examination. Out of them, 10,564 candidates qualified for appearance in the main examination which was held in January 2021.
After the declaration of the results of the main examination, 2053 candidates were invited for the personality test. Finally, 761 candidates were able to find their names in the selection list.
Out of 761 candidates, 263 are of general category, 86 from economic weaker section (EWS), 220 of Other Backward Class (OBC), 122 Scheduled Castes (SC) and 61 belong to Scheduled Tribes (ST).