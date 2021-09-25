List of Muslim candidates who cracked UPSC CSE 2020

New Delhi: Out of a total of 761 candidates who cleared the UPSC civil services examination 2020, 31 are Muslims. Sadaf Choudhary has secured AIR-23 which is the best rank among the successful Muslim candidates.

The successful Muslim candidates constitute 4.07 percent of the total candidates on the final selection list.

In the examination, Shubham Kumar, a Bachelor of Technology (civil engineering) graduate from IIT Bombay has secured the first rank. His optional paper was anthropology.

The list of the Muslim candidates who cracked the civil services examination 2020 is as follow:

S.No Name AIR 1 Sadaf Choudhary 23 2 Faizan Ahmed 58 3 Dheenah Dastageer 63 4 Md Manzar Hussain 125 5 Shahid Ahmed 129 6 shahansah K S 142 7 Mohammad Aaquib 203 8 Shahnaz I 217 9 Waseem Ahmad Bhat 225 10 Bushara Bano 234 11 Md Haris Sumair 270 12 Altamash Ghazi 282 13 Ahmed H.Choudhury 283 14 Sara Ashraf 316 15 Mohibullah Ansari 389 16 Aneez s 403 17 Zeba Khan 423 18 Faisal Raza 447 19 S Mohd. Yakub 450 20 Sabeel Poovakundil 470 21 Rehan Khatri 478 22 Mohd Javed A 493 23 Altap Mahd. Shaikh 545 24 Khan Aasim Kifayat 558 25 Syed Zahed Ali 569 26 Shakeerahmed Tondikhan 583 27 Mohamed Riswin 589 28 Muhammad Sahid 597 29 Iqbal Rasool Dar 611 30 Amir Bashir 625 31 Majid Iqbal Khan 738

Number of students appeared in the exam

Every year, the UPSC conducts the civil services examination to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and others.

In 2020, over 10.4 lakh candidates applied for the civil services preliminary examination. Out of them, 10,564 candidates qualified for appearance in the main examination which was held in January 2021.

After the declaration of the results of the main examination, 2053 candidates were invited for the personality test. Finally, 761 candidates were able to find their names in the selection list.

Out of 761 candidates, 263 are of general category, 86 from economic weaker section (EWS), 220 of Other Backward Class (OBC), 122 Scheduled Castes (SC) and 61 belong to Scheduled Tribes (ST).