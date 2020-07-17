List of probable contestants of Bigg Boss 14

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 is likely to go on air in the month of October. It will be hosted by popular Bollywood actor, Salman Khan.

Probable contestants of Bigg Boss 14

The list of probable contestants of the show includes

Vivian Dsena who is famous for his role in TV show, “Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani”. Actor Shagun Pandey Aly Goni, actor of TV show, ” Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”. Shireen Mirza, actress of TV show, “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”. Nia Sharma who is popular for her roles in many TV shows and web series. Jasmin Bhasin, actress of famous TV show, “Nagin 4”. Actress Adaa Khan who was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Rajeev Sen

Salman Khan’s fee

As per the reports, Salman Khan who is going to host the show will be paid Rs. 16 crore per week as his fee for hosting the show. Last year, the actor charged Rs. 12-14 crore per week.

Out of 13 Bigg Boss seasons, the actor has hosted 10. He joined the show in 2011.

‘Bed Friend Forever’

Last year, the show had landed in controversy after Karni Sena demanded a ban on the reality TV show for allegedly promoting obscenity during a task name ‘Bed friend Forever’.

Calling it “highly deplorable”, the organisation in its letter to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javdekar had urged the government to put ban on broadcasting of the show and lodged an F.I.R. against CEO of colors channel and all producers, directors, actors and participants of the show.