List of top 10 richest people of the world, their net worth

New Delhi: Net worth of the US investors in the list of top 10 richest people of the world increased as US stock climbed.
The richest person in the world
In a single day, the net worth of Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos who is the richest person in the world increased by $4.13 billion whereas, Bill gates, the second richest person gained $1 billion.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk of Tesla becomes third-richest person after his net worth went up by $4.28 billion.
Although, the net worth of Facebook’s Mark Zukerberg increased by $1.95 billion, he moved down to the fourth position.
Mukesh Ambani
Indian billionaire and chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani retains his fifth position. He gained $794 million in a single day.
Top 10 richest people of the world
|S.No
|Name
|Net worth
|1
|Jeff Bezos
|$183 billion
|2
|Bill Gates
|$121 billion
|3
|Elon R Musk
|$99.1 billion
|4
|Mark Zuckerberg
|$96.6 billion
|5
|Mukesh Ambani
|$84.2 billion
|6
|Bernard Arnault
|$81.7 billion
|7
|Warren Buffett
|$79.4 billion
|8
|Steve Ballmer
|$74.9 billion
|9
|Larry Ellison
|$70.1 billion
|10
|Larry Page
|$69.5 billion