List of top 10 richest people of the world, their net worth

By SameerUpdated: 26th September 2020 12:29 pm IST
richest people of the world

New Delhi: Net worth of the US investors in the list of top 10 richest people of the world increased as US stock climbed.

The richest person in the world

In a single day, the net worth of Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos who is the richest person in the world increased by $4.13 billion whereas, Bill gates, the second richest person gained $1 billion.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk of Tesla becomes third-richest person after his net worth went up by $4.28 billion.

Although, the net worth of Facebook’s Mark Zukerberg increased by $1.95 billion, he moved down to the fourth position.

Mukesh Ambani

Indian billionaire and chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani retains his fifth position. He gained $794 million in a single day.

Top 10 richest people of the world

S.NoNameNet worth
1Jeff Bezos$183 billion
2Bill Gates$121 billion
3Elon R Musk$99.1 billion
4Mark Zuckerberg$96.6 billion
5Mukesh Ambani$84.2 billion
6Bernard Arnault$81.7 billion
7Warren Buffett$79.4 billion
8Steve Ballmer$74.9 billion
9Larry Ellison$70.1 billion
10Larry Page$69.5 billion

