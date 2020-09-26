List of top 10 richest people of the world, their net worth

New Delhi: Net worth of the US investors in the list of top 10 richest people of the world increased as US stock climbed.

The richest person in the world

In a single day, the net worth of Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos who is the richest person in the world increased by $4.13 billion whereas, Bill gates, the second richest person gained $1 billion.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk of Tesla becomes third-richest person after his net worth went up by $4.28 billion.

Although, the net worth of Facebook’s Mark Zukerberg increased by $1.95 billion, he moved down to the fourth position.

Mukesh Ambani

Indian billionaire and chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani retains his fifth position. He gained $794 million in a single day.

Top 10 richest people of the world

S.No Name Net worth 1 Jeff Bezos $183 billion 2 Bill Gates $121 billion 3 Elon R Musk $99.1 billion 4 Mark Zuckerberg $96.6 billion 5 Mukesh Ambani $84.2 billion 6 Bernard Arnault $81.7 billion 7 Warren Buffett $79.4 billion 8 Steve Ballmer $74.9 billion 9 Larry Ellison $70.1 billion 10 Larry Page $69.5 billion