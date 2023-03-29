List of top Indian actresses who earn in crores from Instagram

Mumbai: People think celebrities post pictures on Instagram just to keep their fans updated and informed but do you know that they are also paid in crores for doing brand promotions etc on this social media platform. Yes, celebs use Instagram to promote brands and films too and earn a staggering amount from it. In this write-up, we will tell you about the top highest paid Indian actresses of India on Instagram. Let’s take a look.

1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra ha more than 85 million followers on Instagram and is considered as one of the most influential women across globe. According to various reports, the actress charges around Rs 3 crore for sharing a single branded post on Instagram. She is one of the richest Instagrammer. Isn’t she?

2. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. She has also become a global star and worked in a Hollywood projects too. Pathaan star has more than 73 million followers on Instagram and she charges around Rs 1.5 crore for the promotion of the brand on her social media platform. Yes, Deepika charges around Rs 1.5 crore for sharing a single post of any brand on Insta.

3. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has given several hit films in a short span of time and is considered as one of the future superstar actresses of Bollywood. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut too. According to reports, Gangubai Kathiawadi actress charges Rs 85 lakh to 1 crore for every post on Instagram for brands. Alia has more than 76 million followers on her Instagram handle, around 3 million more than Deepika Padukone.

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo has more than 10 million followers on Instagram and according to the reports, she charges in between Rs 1 to 2 crore per post that she does for any brand.

5. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor was recently seen in Luv Ranjan’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The actress has more than 79 million followers on Instagram and charges around Rs 1 crore per branded post on this social media platform.