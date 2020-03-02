Listening to music helps improve cognitive skills

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Music inspires us to do many new things in life and motivates us to overcome challenges! Music improves other senses of a human body, like gaining better vision and improved response to touch. Overall music even helps in improving the ability to paint a better and complete picture of the world at large.

However, one important caution is to avoid listening to loud music to ensure it does not damage the ears.

Music is present in every aspect of our life and we voluntarily or involuntarily are exposed to music daily. It is important that one is exposed to the right kind of music, which is soothing in nature in the longer term, instead of loud/brash sounds. Intermittent bouts of rap or rock-n-roll are fine, but this cannot be a mainstay in one’s life to stay healthy for a long period of time.

5-Tips: Listen to Music, Responsibly

Use Music Players at 60% of the Maximum Volume

Use Your Music Player For 60 Minutes A Day Only

Commenting on the impact of music, Dr. Ashok Kumar Singh, Consultant ENT Surgeon, Continental Hospitals said, “According to some research reports on the impact of music on education, it has been found that those students who listening to good quality music daily turn out to be good in science and mathematics, especially ‘algebra’. Music is believed to play the role of ‘social glue’, and young minds exposed to music emerge into good Samaritans as they grow.”

“A 2014 research report by the Department of Education in the United States indicated that over 93% of students exposed to good music graduated with merit, and music also removes barriers between students coming from various ethnic and social backgrounds. Music also helps adolescents release or control emotions and helps them cope with difficult situations such as peer pressure, substance abuse, pressures of study and family, the dynamics of friendships and social life, and the pain of loss or abuse.”

It is widely believed that rhythm abilities, such as tapping to a beat, relate with reading skills, and available initial evidence of how both abilities may rely on common underlying neural mechanisms of sound processing reiterates the importance of music in a student’s life. Not just these, teenagers associate playing music with music literacy, listening skills, motor ability, eye-hand coordination, and heightened intellectual capabilities, etc.