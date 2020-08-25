Live-action series of ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ in development at CW

By Neha Published: 25th August 2020 1:15 pm IST
The Powerpuff Girls

Washington D.C.: A classic live-action version of the Cartoon Network series – ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ – is in development at The CW.

According to Variety, the updated version of the series features the titular superheroes now in their twenties who resent losing their childhood to fighting crime.

Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody will be the writers and executive producers of the show.

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will executive produce the live-action version via Berlanti Productions. The show will be produced by Warner Bros.

Craig McCracken created the original – ‘Powerpuff Girls.’ The show revolved around an elementary school-aged team of superheroes – Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup – who were created by Professor Ultonium accidentally.

READ:  James Gunn reveals 'The Suicide Squad' first look, full cast

As per Variety, the show ran for six seasons and 78 episodes between 1998 and 2005 following which ‘The Powerpuff Girls Movie’ was released in 2002. A rebooted animated series began airing on Cartoon Network in 2016.

Source: ANI
Categories
Hollywood
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close