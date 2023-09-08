LIVE Assembly bypoll results: Counting of votes for seven seats begins

Bypoll results are seen as a test for the INDIA bloc against BJP-led NDA

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th September 2023 9:01 am IST
EVM
Representative Image

The counting of votes for the seven assembly seats across six states that went to bypoll on September 5 began at around 8:00 am at centers set up in the respective states on Friday.

The seven seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura.

The bypoll results are seen as a test for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA ahead of the five-state assembly elections scheduled later this year and the crucial Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Live Updates:

9:00 amBJP takes early lead in Ghosi bypoll in UP
8:00 amCounting of votes begins

