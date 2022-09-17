LIVE: BJP’s ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ celebrations at Parade Grounds

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday is the chief guest at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government’s ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ celebrations. He arrived in the city on Friday, where he was received by Union minister for culture G Kishan Reddy.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu were also present at the event.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) will also mark September 17 under the name of “National Integration Day.” He will hoist the national flag and address a gathering at Central Lawns in Nampally’s Public Gardens, situated only a few kilometres away from Parade Grounds.

Live: 75th Hyderabad Liberation Day Celebrations, Parade Grounds, Secunderabad https://t.co/tHmRsPqFIa — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) September 17, 2022

8:50 am– Union Home Minister Amit Shah enters the venue.

8:52 am- Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducts the flag-hoisting ceremony.

8:54 am- Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tributes to Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

Telangana | Union Home Minister Amit Shah participates in Telangana Liberation Day celebrations at Parade Ground, Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/DWFyhvQJFE — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022

8:57– Parade starts.

9:30- Union minister for tourism and culture G Kishan Reddy addresses the gathering and welcomes everyone at the venue. “I hope that the souls of those who fought against the Nizam rule in Hyderabad and were martyred, who were victims of the violence and cruelty of the Nizams, rest in peace,” he said.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi with all my heart, for under his guidance, today’s event has been organised to pay respect to the martyrs. I salute them all on the behalf of the Indian government.”

“Sardar Vallabhai Patel sent the military to the land of Telangana and defeated the Nizams and Razakars. As part of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, today we are able to celebrate this special event. ‘That party’ (referring to Telangana Rashtra Samithi) did not celebrate this event under Congress rule, or under Telugu Desam Party’s rule. But today, the power of bringing them down from their arrogance is the proof of the central government’s and Amit Shah’s power,” said Kishan Reddy.

“It does not matter what the event is called. This is the people’s victory. The central government decided to listen to the people and celebrate the event. I am happy that the day is being given the respect it is due.”

9:50 am- Karnataka minister for transport, Ballari Sriramulu, talks about the importance of liberation for Hyderabad and Karnataka. Chief minister Basavaj Bommai, who was slated to attend the event in Hyderabad, is presiding over ‘Kalyana Karnataka Utsav’ in Kalaburagi.