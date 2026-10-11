LIVE CJP protest Day 2: Dipke, Ranka and Das walk out free

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led Centre thwarted the call for protest at Jantar Mantar to press for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with the Delhi Police detaining over 7,000 protesters, including Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijit Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Rana, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, AISA president Neha Bora, opposition parties with four former chief ministers and scores of journalists, lawyers and citizens.

Dipke, Das and Ranka were detained as soon as the plane touched down at Delhi Airport. In a pre-recorded video message, Dipke said the organisation’s in-charge, Ajinkya Shinde, would lead its protest at Jantar Mantar. The CJP asserted that the protest would continue nationwide, with or without its leaders.

They were taken to an undisclosed location.

The Opposition likened the situation to one worse than the Emergency. “This has gone beyond an Emergency; it has become a Super Emergency,” Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Banerjee said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged the youth to “keep protesting” and asserted that “we are going to ensure that this regime and the people who have attacked the Constitution are defeated”.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk said he would consider launching a peaceful protest, including a hunger strike or a march in Leh or Delhi, if the detainees were not released within 24 hours.

A large number of police personnel detained groups of protesters from several places, including Hanuman Temple, Akashwani Bhawan, Safdarjung Flyover and Kerala House.

Regular announcements were being made by the police at Jantar Mantar, instructing people and mediapersons not to gather in one place.

LIVE Updates

Dhru Rathee released, CJP leaders placed under preventive arrest

10:06 am: CJP leaders Abhijit Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been placed under preventive arrest after their detention from the airport. Police are likely to register multiple FIRs in connection with the alleged assaults on personnel during the protest, a senior officer said.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was released late on Saturday night. “He can be detained again, or further legal action might be taken if he tries to go to Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders,” a police source said.

10:24 am: Dipke’s mother said they are unable to contact him. “We have not been able to contact him… Delhi Police is lying. If he got the news (his grandmother’s demise), he would have come immediately… we have put the last rites on hold for him,” she said.

Abhijeet Dipke's mother, Anita Dipke, says,



"We have not been able to contact him…Delhi Police is lying.

If he got the news (his grandmother's demise),



he would have come immediately…we have put the last rites on hold for him…" pic.twitter.com/f9Sk7Pi5tY — Cockroaches of India (@CJP_for_India) October 11, 2026

CJP leaders produced before executive magistrate in Delhi

10:35 am: Following their preventive arrest, Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were produced before an executive magistrate at Delhi Cantonment Police Station on Sunday.

CJP leaders released

10:38 am: CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been released, their Advocate Soutik Banerjee said

#WATCH | Delhi: Advocate Soutik Banerjee says, "All three (Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das) have been released. They can go from here." https://t.co/Po6vX6ZvWw pic.twitter.com/WWSifuSti9 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026

Delhi Police to file multiple FIRs

10:53 am: Following Saturday’s protest call and subsequent detention, the Delhi Police have registered multiple FIRs.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at Delhi Police and state government over the assault of a teenage girl by RSS goons. In an X post, he said, “The country’s capital, drowned in shame! This is the truth of BJP’s ‘honoring women.’ Disgraceful!”

Ranka, Dipke and Das walk out free

11:13 am: CJP leaders walked out free of Delhi Cantt Police Station. They were picked up from the flight by the Delhi Police and kept under detention for over 24 hours.

Delhi still guarded like a fortress

11:24 am

Security personnel stand guard following continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (PTI Photo)



Security personnel stand guard following continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (PTI Photo)



Security personnel stand guard following continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (PTI Photo)

