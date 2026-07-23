LIVE: ‘Won’t leave Jantar Mantar until Pradhan resigns,’ CJP to PM Modi

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party on Thursday, July 23, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response was insufficient as it failed to properly address the issue of accountability in the NEET paper leaks.

The PM, after months of silence on the issue, issued a statement on Thursday, saying that the government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

“Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!” PM wrote on X. Reacting to the post, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared an image of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with the text, “Hi my name is Nothing,” implying that for the PM, the minister is more important. The CJP responded only with, “Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign.”

Abhijeet Dipke on X

CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka welcomed the PM’s response but expressed dissatisfaction as well, reiterating that they will not leave Jantar Mantar until Pradhan is either sacked or resigns.

He took a swipe at Modi’s foreign tour in an interview with PTI, as he said, “Perhaps his (PM Modi) foreign tour has concluded and he has returned to India—that is a positive development. However, the punishments being handed out after the paper leak has already occurred will not solve the problem.”

He highlighted that it is crucial to understand “why” the paper leaks occur in the first place, which he attributed to the “corrupt” education system. “Paper leaks are occurring in this country because from top to bottom, the entire system is filled with incompetent and corrupt individuals, starting right with the country’s Education Minister,” said Ranka.

“How can a person who cannot even spell ‘NEET’ be expected to stop a paper leak?”

“Applying ointment after an injury is one thing, but the real fight is about preventing the injury from happening in the first place. The injury keeps happening because the people running the system are neither accountable nor competent. Therefore, these measures are not sufficient by any means,” he said.

“We will not leave this place until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns,” he said.

Ranka claimed that public anger over the issue was now increasingly being directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with more protesters raising slogans against him.

“The focus is now shifting towards the prime minister. If you listen to the slogans here, you will find that people’s anger is increasingly being directed at him over why he is not listening to them. The government should understand this because people have now started asking questions directly to the Prime Minister,” he said.

SFI protests in parts of Kerala in support of CJP

01:32 pm: SFI, the student wing of the CPI(M), on Thursday held protests in parts of the state in support of the CJP agitation in Delhi and the alleged police brutality there against students.

At Palakkad and Kasaragod’s Kanhangad, SFI activists marched to the head post offices and clashed with the police deployed there to stop them. Police were deployed in large numbers and had set up barricades to prevent the protestors from entering the post office compound.

Gitanjali Angmo says deeply painful to watch students’ image being tarnished

01:30 pm: “As an educator, I find it deeply painful to watch the image of our students being tarnished on media,” said Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk.

She asserted that the students are protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar and urged the public not to attribute violence in Delhi to the students’ movement. “Those who genuinely know these young people have seen their extraordinary patience, discipline and restraint.”

“I often wonder: what kind of system is so quick to distrust its own students? Why is it easier to question their intentions than to hear their concerns?

Our children deserve to be protected, not portrayed as villains. Their voices deserve to be heard, not drowned out by narratives that serve vested interests,” Angmo said.

Osmania University students stage protest over NEET paper leak

01:20 pm: Ahead of the protest at Dharna Chowk, the Osmania University Police on Thursday, July 23, detained a student leader of the Disha Students Organisation.

According to the Disha Students Organisation, its member, Mahipal, was picked up and shifted to the OU Police Station and was released after two hours in detention.

Ahead of the protest at Dharna Chowk, the Osmania University Police on Thursday, July 23, detained a student leader of the Disha Students Organisation.



According to the Disha Students Organisation, its member, Mahipal was picked up and shifted to the OU Police Station and was… pic.twitter.com/ZWSCPHAsfc — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 23, 2026

Mumbai cop ‘threatens’ students by planting drugs in their pockets

12:40 pm: A Mumbai cop was caught on video allegedly threatening the student protesters detained during the ongoing protests by planting “50 grams of powder” in their pockets.

The now-viral video purportedly shows a Mumbai police officer warning that he can frame the student in a false drug case. The video has raised questions over the police crackdown on young protesters over the NEET paper leak and subsequently sparked widespread outrage over the blatant misuse of power by the police officer.

Click here to see the video.

Hindutva goons on lookout for ‘cockroaches’

12:17 pm: CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das shared a video of self-proclaimed Gau Rakshaks, alleging that the same group attacked a minor’s father at Jantar Mantar.

“This goon attacked minor Nishu’s father, Sanjay ji, inside Jantar Mantar and broke his skull. We kept demanding that the police invoke SC/ST Act, and stricter IPC provisions. Our fear was that he’ll be emboldened to repeat this.”

The worker could be heard saying that his group will show what Delhi’s real thuggery looks like. The cow vigilante group also claimed to have been on the lookout for “cockroaches” the whole night after the July 20 protest. The leader called on every Gau Rakshak and Sanatani group to join them in assaulting the protesters.

The cow vigilante said they were working with the help of Delhi Police.

https://x.com/SauravDassss/status/2080149569023992206?s=20

Closure of metro stations: CJI says he will intervene if issue not resolved by lunch

11:39 am: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Thursday took note of the SCBA’s plea that several metro stations have been closed, making it difficult for lawyers and litigants to come to court, and said he will intervene if the matter is not resolved by lunchtime.

Opposition, NDA MPs face-off outside Parliament

11:37 am: Opposition and ruling party MPs staged counter-protests and raised slogans against each other outside Parliament on Thursday, signalling another day of potential disruptions in both houses of Parliament on the NEET paper leak issue.

Ruling party MPs stage a protest, amid the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Opposition and ruling party MPs clash during their protests, amid the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is seen as opposition and ruling party MPs clash during their protests, amid the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Ruling party MPs stage a protest, amid the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Source: PTI)

A large number of MPs belonging to both camps stood outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament and raised slogans against the other side.

Delhi HC agrees to hear on Friday PIL seeking probe into Cockroach Janta Party protest

11:30 am: The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear on Friday a public interest litigation seeking a probe into the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at Jantar Mantar.

The counsel for the petitioner mentioned the PIL before a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia and requested that the case be listed on Friday.

“This is against the so-called student agitation. They have made the entire Delhi hostage. Roads have been blocked. Citizens of Delhi are suffering,” lawyer Barun Kumar Sinha submitted.

“Alright. Tomorrow,” Chief Justice Upadhyaya said.

Man walks up to police car, opens latch, freeing detained protesters in Mumbai

10:57 am: A police attempt to shift student protesters in a van in Mumbai’s Chembur area was foiled when a man casually walked up and opened the latch, allowing several youths to gush out and escape.