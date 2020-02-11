Live: Delhi Assembly election results

A+ A-

New Delhi: The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began on Tuesday morning with the electoral fate of over 670 candidates hanging in the balance.

Counting of votes is taking place at 21 centers. A tight security net has been put in place to ensure the counting of votes takes place in a peaceful manner.

Trends

Party Seats (Leading) Seats in 2015 AAP 56 67 BJP+ 14 3 Congress+ 0 0

Live updates: Manish Sisodia trailing Delhi poll result: AAP poised for hat-trick win (Continue reading). Out of 20, 6 rounds of counting completed Trends favour Kejriwal Amanatullah Khan leading on the seat of Okhla Assembly Constituency. AAP candidates leading on seats of Badli, Burari, Golakpur, Greater Kailash, Karol Bagh and other constituencies. BJP candidates leading on seats of Ghonda, Krishna Nagar and 17 other constituencies BJP gains in West Delhi and constituencies closer to UP Kejriwal leading from New Delhi Manish Sisodia leading from Patparganj Kejriwal reaches AAP office Congress’s Haroon Yusuf leading from Ballimaran seat Congress stalwarts trailing in minority-dominated seats ( Continue reading) AAP heading towards 3/4 majority AAP cadres begin celebrations AAP crosses half-way mark. Confident of win as AAP worked for people in last 5 yrs: Sisodia (Continue reading)

Voter turnout

It may be mentioned that the voter turnout in Delhi was 62.59 percent. It is about 2 percent more than the last Lok Sabha elections. However, it is less than the turnout in the last Assembly polls held in 2015.

Exit poll

The Times Now-Ipsos exit poll predicted 47 seats for AAP and 23 for BJP.

The ABP News-C Voter poll prediction

Party Seat share AAP 49-63 BJP 5-19 Congress 0-4

The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero exit poll predicted that AAP would win 54 seats, BJP 15 seats and Congress one seat.

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll

Party Seat share AAP 48-61 BJP 9-21 Congress 0-1

Election campaign

The high octane campaign had seen the heavyweights of different parties leaving nothing unturned to influence the voters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Ministers and Chief Ministers sought votes for the BJP, which has been out of power in Delhi for over 20 years now.

The ruling party, AAP, was mainly dependent on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The Congress party had pressed its several leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into campaigning.

Issues dominated the campaigning

The issues which dominated the campaigning were development, Shaheen Bagh, nationalism, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NPR, NRC, regularisation of unauthorized colonies.

In the last assembly poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP 3. Congress didn’t open its account.