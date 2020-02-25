menu
25 Feb 2020, Tue
LIVE: Delhi in grip of communal violence

Posted by Safoora Updated: February 25, 2020, 5:12 pm IST
Painting of a man who had fallen due to attacks by communal rioters on Monday/ Twitter

NEW DELHI: Parts of northeast Delhi continue to teeter on the edge, as incidents of violence continued to flare up after an overnight lull.

Tuesday morning saw rioters pick from where they had left off on Monday night, with several incidents of violence and stone pelting reported from interiors of localities such as Jaffarabad, Brahmapuri which adjoining Maujpur.

LIVE:

Heavy force deployment

Adequate personnel have been deployed in the areas affected by violence. As per reports, total of 35 companies of paramilitary forces have been given to the Delhi Police.

Delhi CM Deputy CM at Rajghat 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was at the Rajghat with deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders, said, “The entire country is worried about the violence that took place in Delhi in past two days. There has been loss of lives and properties. If violence increases it will affect everyone. All us are here to offer our prayers to Gandhi Ji who was a follower of non-violence.”

Owaisi tweets to PMO

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweets to PMO, asking for Army deployment in Delhi to curb the rising violence.

Journos heckled

Journalists covering the violence are heckled and forced to delete pictures or videos of the incident by the mob.

Its raining petrol bombs, bullets, stones

The Maujpur-Babarpur metro station has become a battle ground with rival groups pelting each other with stones and throwing petrol bombs with bullets being fired intermittently.

Violence refuses to abate

Hum Sab Ek Hain

Rioters collect stones under police eye

Men in uniform force injured to sing Vande Mataram

