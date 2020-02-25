LIVE: Delhi in grip of communal violence

Painting of a man who had fallen due to attacks by communal rioters on Monday/ Twitter

NEW DELHI: Parts of northeast Delhi continue to teeter on the edge, as incidents of violence continued to flare up after an overnight lull.

Tuesday morning saw rioters pick from where they had left off on Monday night, with several incidents of violence and stone pelting reported from interiors of localities such as Jaffarabad, Brahmapuri which adjoining Maujpur.

LIVE:

Heavy force deployment

Adequate personnel have been deployed in the areas affected by violence. As per reports, total of 35 companies of paramilitary forces have been given to the Delhi Police.

Delhi CM Deputy CM at Rajghat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was at the Rajghat with deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders, said, “The entire country is worried about the violence that took place in Delhi in past two days. There has been loss of lives and properties. If violence increases it will affect everyone. All us are here to offer our prayers to Gandhi Ji who was a follower of non-violence.”

Delhi CM: The entire country is worried about the violence that took place in Delhi in past two days. There has been loss of lives & properties. If violence increases it will affect everyone. All us are here to offer our prayers to Gandhi Ji who was a follower of non-violence. https://t.co/Le65MOfjos pic.twitter.com/HnuCr1g3Fo — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Owaisi tweets to PMO

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweets to PMO, asking for Army deployment in Delhi to curb the rising violence.

The situation in North East Delhi is only getting worse. If @PMOIndia wants to restore peace, it is incumbent on you that Army takes over the area. Cops have abdicated their duty & are colluding with mobs. The only way to secure lives & limbs is to hand over the area to the army — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 25, 2020

Journos heckled

Journalists covering the violence are heckled and forced to delete pictures or videos of the incident by the mob.

Its raining petrol bombs, bullets, stones

The Maujpur-Babarpur metro station has become a battle ground with rival groups pelting each other with stones and throwing petrol bombs with bullets being fired intermittently.

Violence refuses to abate

Do you want to know who is causing the mayhem on #delhi ‘s streets? Listen to the chants in this video. #arrestkapilmishra pic.twitter.com/WJzvDNSLg2 — Arif Iqbal (@TheAdvIqbal) February 25, 2020

Hum Sab Ek Hain

Lets spread this one !



Hindus-Muslims took out a joint march in Delhi’s Brijpuri locality in Delhi. However @DelhiPolice Failed to control the rioters from burning the Capital of the country.



Be positive ignore hate mongers like Kapil Mishra. #UnitedWeStand #Delhi pic.twitter.com/aHuHcEwQJG — Syed Abdahu Kashaf (@syedKashaf95) February 25, 2020

Rioters collect stones under police eye

Men in uniform force injured to sing Vande Mataram