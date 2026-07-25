LIVE: Govt ‘plan’ to shift Pradhan won’t satisfy students, says Rahul

New Delhi: Security arrangements have been intensified further across the national capital ahead of the weekend, with Delhi Police installing additional layers of barricades at key locations and reinforcing them with heavy-duty chains to prevent attempts to breach security cordons, officials said on Saturday, July 25.

The move follows the raging protest in Delhi by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding reforms in the examination system and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak, with police expecting a larger turnout of protesters through the weekend.

According to police sources, multiple rows of iron barricades have been placed on the sensitive stretches in the New Delhi district, particularly in and around the Jantar Mantar protest site and other strategic locations.

Apart from physical barricading, surveillance and security measures have also been enhanced across the city.

Facial recognition systems installed around the protest venue have already identified more than 2,500 people with criminal backgrounds entering the area over the past few days, a police source claimed.

Police use baton charge on students during ‘Bihar Bandh’

01:43 pm: Members of left-wing student organisations held demonstrations, with police lathicharging protesters in several districts of Bihar on Saturday. The demonstrations were held in support of the statewide bandh against the NEET paper leak and police action on protesting students, officials said.

The bandh elicited a mixed response across the state, with districts like Patna witnessing stone pelting, while Nalanda, Nawada, Jehanabad, and Rohtas had little impact

Security personnel try to evict protesters during the ‘Bihar Bandh’ called over the alleged NEET paper leak and police action against protesting students, at Ram Gulam Chowk, in Patna, Bihar, Saturday, July 25, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Security personnel try to evict protesters during the ‘Bihar Bandh’ called over the alleged NEET paper leak and police action against protesting students, at Ram Gulam Chowk, in Patna, Bihar, Saturday, July 25, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Social media posts claim Jamia students detained

01:41 pm: Several X posts on Saturday claimed that some students of Jamia Millia Islamia were detained by Delhi Police as they were returning from the Jantar Mantar protest site, even as police sources said that verification of around 150 persons detained on Friday night was underway.

A police source said around 150 people were detained from different locations during security checks on Friday night, and their identities and backgrounds were being verified.

Delhi liquor shops to shut two hours early amid protests

01:38 pm: Liquor shops across Delhi will shut two hours earlier than usual, at 8 pm instead of 10 pm, until the weekend ends in view of the ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar.

CJP calls for nationwide candle march

01:33 pm: The Abhijeet Dipke-led Cockroach Janta Party has issued a nationwide call for a candle march on Sunday, July 26 at 6 pm.

Women at Jantar Mantar struggle for toilets, water

01:16 pm: With water supply at the protest site cut and access to nearby toilets becoming increasingly difficult, women protesters and volunteer doctors say even meeting basic hygiene needs has become a daily struggle, forcing some to leave the site and disrupting medical services.

Movement will get bigger if Pradhan does not resign: CJP

01:08 pm: Cockraoch Janta Party said their protests will intensify further if Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign, adding that the outfit will have to issue another nationwide call for agitation.

VIDEO | CJP protest in Delhi: CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says, "We expect to receive a written agreement today on the issues of compensation and legal action. We also expect a response to the core demand of this movement, the resignation of Union Education Minister… pic.twitter.com/SRJVhcvSNF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2026

Rahul meets student protesters

12:44 pm: Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met a group of protesting students at his residence, including a young girl who had injured her leg. He said their demand for the ouster of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is non-negotiable, and nothing short of it will be acceptable.

Claiming that he had heard that a section of the Union Cabinet is suggesting moving Pradhan to another ministry, Gandhi said any such move will be of no help.

LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with All India Students’ Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora and other students during a press conference amid the ongoing protest over the NEET paper leak issue, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 25, 2026. (Source: PTI)

LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with All India Students’ Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora and other students during a press conference amid the ongoing protest over the NEET paper leak issue, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 25, 2026. (Source: PTI)

18 metro stations shut for fourth day

10:03 pm: Eighteen Delhi Metro stations in central Delhi remained closed for the fourth straight day on Saturday due to security concerns amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest near the Jantar Mantar.

(With PTI inputs)