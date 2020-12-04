Live GHMC election results 2020: Counting to begin at 8 am today

Hyderabad: Arrangements had been made for the Hyderabad civic polls, counting will be started from 8 am today at the GHMC counting centers in all 30 areas for general vote counting.



According to the State Election Commission officials, more than 150 halls has been established depending on the wards in each circle. One 1 hall has 14 tables, each table has one counting supervisor and two counting assistants. A total of 8152 counting agents has been deployed for the process and 31 counting observers to watch the counting.



Installation of CCTVs for recording the counting process, the counting of 14000 thousand votes for 1 round and Covid-19 safety norms is being followed by the staff with wearing a face mask mandatory and sanitizers are made available at every counting table and carrying cell phones in the counting centre is strictly prohibited.



The entire counting process will also be recorded with CCTV cameras at each table and postal ballots are counted before the ballot is counted and 46.55 per cent polling recorded in GHMC elections.



74 lakh 67,256 votes were in the greater area while 34 lakh 50 thousand 331 exercised their right to vote, 18 lakh 60 thousand 40 men exercised their right to vote while 15 lakh ninety thousand 219 women exercised their right to vote.



Others voted 72 in the GHMC election and 1926 of postal ballots has been issued by the state election commission.

What exit polls predict?

Almost all the exit polls predicted that TRS will cross the magic figure of 76. However, it is also predicted that the ruling party’s seat share will reduce when compared to the results of the last GHMC elections.

Party Seats TRS 86-90 MIM 34-38 BJP 18-20 INC 1-2 Others zero Pulse Today

Party Seats TRS 65-70 MIM 35-40 BJP 27-31 INC 3-6 Others 0-3 HMR Research

Party Seats TRS 71-85 MIM 36-46 BJP 23-33 INC 0-6 Others zero Aaraa

Pulse Today projected landslide victory for the TRS. According to it, the TRS will get 86-90 seats whereas MIM will get 34-38 seats.

Party Seats TRS 68-78 MIM 38-42 BJP 25-35 INC 1-5 Others zero People Pulse

Party Seats TRS 67-77 MIM 39-43 BJP 24-42 INC zero Others 5 Jan Ki Baat