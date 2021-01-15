Live-in partner held for woman’s murder in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 15 : Sleuths of the Gurugram police have arrested a live-in partner for the murder of a woman whose body was found in her rented accommodation in Basai Enclave on January 10. The duo had been staying together for the last two months.

The 25-year-old victim, a resident of Gurugram, was a mother of three children. She was staying separately from her husband due to some domestic dispute for the past five months. The accused has been identified as Mizaruddin (19) alias Lalan from West Bengal.

According to the police, the accused was absconding ever since the incident took place, which was enough to make the police suspicious him.

“During questioning, the accused disclosed that he was staying with the woman on the pretext of marriage. The woman was putting pressure on him to get married following which he killed her,” said an officer.

The victim’s body was first located by her brother, who reached her rented accommodation after his calls went unanswered.

The victim’s brother found her body lying on the floor with strangulation marks on her neck.

The crime branch unit of the Gurugram police arrested the accused on Friday from the Palam Vihar area following a tip-off.

“After committing the crime, the accused fled to Delhi after locking their rented room but later returned to the Palam Vihar area in Gurugram from where he was nabbed by the investigating team,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime).

A case of murder has been registered against the accused at the Sector-10A police station.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.