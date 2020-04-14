LIVE: PM addresses nation, announcement on lockdown extension likely

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the last day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed with the aim to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

Following are the live updates:

No one should violate lockdown and social distancing norms: Modi

Lockdown: New guidelines will be issued tomorrow.

After taking all views into consideration, lockdown extended till May 3

Modi appreciated State Governments’ roles in making lockdown success.

Number of COVID-19 cases in India is less when compared to developed countries, says PM

PM starts addressing nation

Consultations with CMs

It may be mentioned that earlier, the Prime Minister had held consultations with Chief Ministers through video-conferencing, during which talks were held over the need for extending the lockdown further after taking into consideration the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

During the course of the meeting, the Prime Minister had said that there seems to be a consensus amongst the States on the extension of lockdown by another two weeks. He underlined that the motto of the government earlier was ‘jaan hai to jahaan hai’ but now it is ‘jaan bhi jahaan bhi’.

Several States extended lockdown

Several States such as Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, among others have already announced the extension of lockdown taking into account the rising number of cases in the respective States.

