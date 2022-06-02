Live: Pictures, videos from KK’s funeral in Mumbai

KK passed away on May 31 while performing at a concert in Kolkata

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 2nd June 2022 11:35 am IST
Live: Pictures, videos from KK's funeral in Mumbai
KK funeral in Mumbai (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK passed away on May 31 at the age of 53. He breathed his last at an event in Kolkata on Tuesday. His untimely demise has left everyone in a state of deep shock.

KK fell ill while he was performing at Nazrul Mancha for Gurudas College’s fest in Kolkata. He was later shifted to the CMRI hospital where he was declared dead.

Now, the mortal remains of the popualar singer was brought to his residence in Mumbai today morning. KK’s last rites will take place at Versova crematorium at 1pm. Check out pictures and videos below.

MS Education Academy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid her last respects to the singer. The state government accorded him a gun salute for the deceased singer at the cultural centre, Rabindra Sadan.

The singer has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. He is best known for his songs like “Zindagi Do Pal Ki” from the movie Kites, “Aankhon Mein Teri” from the movie Om Shanti Om, “Khuda Jaane” from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, “Tadap Tadap” from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

KK is survived by his wife Jyothy and their two children, a son and a daughter

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button