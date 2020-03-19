Live: PM Modi addresses nation on Coronavirus

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Coronavirus that has claimed more than 9000 lives across the world.

High-level review meeting

On Wednesday, Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain the virus in India.

“Ways to further strengthen India’s preparedness (over coronavirus) were discussed. This includes further enhancing testing facilities,” an official statement after the review meeting said.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations in chalking out mechanisms to fight the pandemic. He also urged officials and technical experts to deliberate on the steps to be taken next.

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.