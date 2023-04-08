LIVE: PM Modi to visit Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Hyderabad today, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore in Telangana. During his two-hour visit, he will also address a public meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

As per the itinerary, Modi will reach Begumpet Airport at 11.30 a.m. and then head to Secunderabad Railway Station to flag off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express. The new train is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrims.

After the flag-off ceremony, the Prime Minister will attend a public meeting at Parade Grounds, where he will lay the foundation stone for new blocks at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar. He will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, which is being taken up at a cost of Rs 720 crore. The revamped station will have world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic building. It will feature a double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities in one place, as well as multimodal connectivity for seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes of transport.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister will flag off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city region, providing commuters with a fast, convenient, and comfortable travel option. He will also dedicate to the nation the doubling and electrification of the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar project, stretching over 85 km, completed at a cost of nearly Rs 1,410 crore. The project will provide seamless connectivity and assist in enhancing the average speed of trains.

During the program, he will also lay the foundation stone for five National Highway projects worth more than Rs 7,850 crore. These road projects will strengthen the road connectivity of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

After spending an hour at the public function at Parade Ground, the Prime Minister will leave for Chennai from Begumpet Airport at 1.20 p.m.

Live updates:

9:15 am: PM Modi tweeted, ‘Leaving for Hyderabad’.

Leaving for Hyderabad where the Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad-Tirupati will be flagged off and other development works will be launched or their foundation stones would be laid. After that, will be in Chennai for various programmes. https://t.co/3UPLRXhk5k — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2023

KCR to skip receiving PM again

Reprising his old stand, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will again skip receiving PM Modi.

The state government on Thursday named Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav as minister-in-waiting for the Prime Minister’s visit, and he will receive Modi on his arrival at the Begumpet Airport.

This is the fifth time in the last 14 months that the Chief Minister will not be receiving the Prime Minister on the latter’s visit to the state.

Traffic restrictions

Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, Hyderabad traffic police issued traffic restrictions for today.

Due to the movement of vehicles carrying people for the public meeting at Parade Grounds, heavy traffic congestion is expected on the routes of Monappa (Rajiv Gandhi Statue) – Green Lands – Prakashnagar – Rasoolpura – CTO – Plaza – SBH– YMCA – St. John Rotary – Sangeeth crossroad– Alugadda Bavi – Mettuguda – Chilkalguda – Tivoli – Balamrai- Sweekar Upkar – Secunderabad Club – Trimulgherry – Tadbund – Central Point.

The traffic police notified the public that the road length between Tivoli crossroads to Plaza crossroads and vice versa would be closed. Similarly, the route between SBH crossroads and Sweekar Upkar junction would be blocked to traffic.

With inputs from IANS