Live together, die together: A place in Hyderabad where Hindu, Muslim, Christian perform funeral

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad is known for its communal harmony throughout the country. Despite the ideological differences, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, and other communities live together happily. This interfaith funeral complex of Fathullahguda, LB Nagar has turned into a symbol of religious harmony, where large-scale arrangements have been made by the government for funerals and cremations for the followers of Hindu, Muslim, and Christian religions at the same place.

After the formation of the separate state of Telangana, Chief Minister KCR announced the promotion of Ganga-Jamni Tahzeeb in the state. Festivals are being celebrated officially. Mosques, temples, and shrines are being constructed in the new secretariat building. At the same time, in order to exhibit unity among all classes even after death, a graveyard and a cremation ground have been arranged for the followers of three religions at the same place.

Communalism is being promoted across the country under an organized conspiracy. But this center of Fatehullahguda has become a symbol of religious harmony where facilitation built for Hindus has been provided for the burial and last rites of Muslims and Christians.

According to an estimate, more than 2,500 people die daily due to various causes in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. For their burial and last rites, their kins are facing many problems, after reviewing which the Chief Minister directed the officials to make arrangements for the burial and last rites of the people of three religions at one place. A separate place has been allocated for each religion in the centre, where burial and last rites are performed according to their own religious customs.