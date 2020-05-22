Live updates on coronavirus cases in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 62 fresh cases being reported taking the number of infections in the state to 1,761, besides three virus-related deaths.

Areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which has been the hotbed of COVID-19 infections in the state, contributed 42 out of the 62 new cases.

While one case was reported from Ranga Reddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad, the remaining 19 were “migrants” who arrived in the state in recent days.

As many as 118 “migrants” have tested positive in the state as on Friday, a COVID-19 bulletin said.

The number of deaths due to the virus rose to 48 after the three reported on Friday.

State Health Minister E Rajender, who held a meeting with officials on the risein cases, appealed to the people not to panic but to take personal protection measures, an official release said on Friday night.

He asked the officials to ensure that medical personnel are available in all hospitals as per the full capacity, it said.

The minister sought a report on number of personnel who are still required to be recruited.

Rajender, who spoke to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, congratulated him on assuming charge as Chairman of WHO’s Executive Board and discussed with him the rise of positive cases due to the migrants, the release said.

Referring to international passengers being kept in isolation in hotels for 14 days after their arrival from foreign countries, Rajender observed that cancer patients, pregnant women and kidney patients among the international passengers are facing difficulties (in such quarantine).

He requested the Union Minister to allow such patients to be quarantined at home if they test negative after seven days of stay at hotels, the release added.

Till date, 1,043 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery and the number of people under treatment stood at 670.

Source: PTI

