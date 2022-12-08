Live updates of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh election results

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections began on Thursday at 8 am.

The counting in Gujarat began at 37 centres in 33 districts. While in Himachal, there are 68 counting halls in 59 locations across the state.

Himachal Pradesh’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said that 10,000 duty staff including the security personnel have been deployed as part of security arrangements in Himachal Pradesh

He said that teams of returning officers and assistant returning officers have also been deployed to ensure a smooth counting process.

While, Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi said that 182 counting observers, 182 election officers and 494 assistant election officers will be on duty for the counting process. There will be an additional 78 Assistant Election Officers for the counting of votes. In addition, 71 additional Assistant Election Officers have been assigned responsibility for the electronically transmitted postal ballot system in the previous polls.

Live results

Gujarat Assembly poll results

Party Lead Win Lead+Win BJP 156 0 156 Congress 17 0 17 AAP 6 0 6 Others 3 0 3

Himachal Pradesh Assembly poll results

Party Lead Win Lead+Win BJP 29 0 29 Congress 35 0 35 AAP 0 0 0 Others 4 0 4

Live updates

10:00 am AAP CM face Isudan Gadhvi leads in Khambhaliya, Gujarat 9:30 am Others are likely to play a key role in Himachal Pradesh as neither Congress nor BJP are able to attain the magic number so far. 9:00 am After the end of postal ballot counting, Congress leads in Himachal Pradesh. 8:30 am The early trend shows BJP leads in Gujarat whereas, in HP, tug of war is witnessed between the saffron party and Congress 8:00 am Counting begins in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh

Gujarat

Earlier on December 1 and 5, Assembly elections in Gujarat were held in two phases.

The approximate voter turnout in Gujarat by the end of the second phase of the Gujarat elections was recorded at 59.11 per cent.

During the first phase of polling on December 1, Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent. While polling for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12

The approximate voter turnout in Himachal polls recorded 75.6 per cent turnout, breaking the 2017 record.

Meanwhile, the exit polls have indicated a clear win for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat.

Himachal Pradesh

Both BJP and Congress have claimed victory in the state of Himachal Pradesh which has had a tradition of changing governments for the past several years

According to the exit polls predicted on Monday in Himachal Pradesh, BJP has the edge over Congress in a tough fight.

While most exit polls predicted that BJP will likely retain Himachal Pradesh, one exit poll predicted Congress to lead in the sweepstakes to form government in the hill state.

Wtih inputs from ANI