Liverpool forward Sadio Mane tests positive for Covid-19

By News Desk 1Published: 3rd October 2020 9:39 am IST
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane tests positive for Covid-19

Liverpool, Oct 3 : Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the Premier League club has confirmed.

The forward, who started and scored in Monday’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has “displayed minor symptoms” of the virus but feels in good health overall.

“Sadio Mane has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines,” Liverpool said in a statement late Friday.

Earlier, midfielder Thiago Alcantara was diagnosed with Covid-19.

“However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool football club are – and will continue to – follow all protocols relating to Covid-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time,” the club further said.

READ:  Pak trying to create divide within force with malicious campaign: Indian Army

Thiago had missed the Arsenal game after his own positive test and he and Mane will be absent for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 3rd October 2020 9:39 am IST
Back to top button