Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms

Cairo: Egypt football team doctor confirmed that Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is experiencing mild symptoms of coronavirus. He also said that the striker will have to spend one week in self-isolation.

How Mohamed Salah contracted coronavirus?

It is suspected that Salah had contracted the virus after he attended his brother’s wedding.

Defending Salah, the mayor of his hometown has denied that Liverpool striker broke coronavirus social distancing guidelines while celebrating his brother’s wedding, despite video evidence to the contrary.

Earlier, Egyptian Football Association (EFA) had announced that Salah tested positive for coronavirus.

EFA said that the Liverpool forward is asymptomatic.

“The medical swab conducted on our national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, was infected with the coronavirus, after his test came positive, although he does not suffer from any symptoms, while the other members of the team tested negative and our international star underwent the medical protocol after coordinating the doctor of the team,” EFA said in a statement in Arabic.

Salah may miss Africa Cup of Nations

The 28-year-old striker will miss the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against Togo.

It may be noted that Egypt is not badly affected by coronavirus. The country has reported 244 new cases and 12 deaths on Friday whereas Britain reported 26860 new cases and 462 deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday.