Liz Truss continues to race ahead of Rishi Sunak in UK PM bid

London: UK Foreign secretary Liz Truss has consolidated her lead over former chancellor Rishi Sunak in the race to become the British Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader, according to a new survey of Tory voters.

The latest Conservative Home survey released on Wednesday has produced much the same result as it did when it was last published earlier this month.

“Then, Rishi Sunak was on 26 per cent, Liz Truss was on 58 per cent and 12 per cent were undecided. Now, those figures are 28 per cent, 60 per cent and nine per cent. We have rolled Neither and Won’t Vote into the same column this time round,” said the Conservative Home survey of 961 party members, who either already have or will be casting their ballots in the leadership race.

Once members who fall under the “don’t know” category are equally distributed between the two contenders, Truss maintains a 32-point lead over the former minister Sunak.

“If our don’t knows are divided evenly between the two candidates, an exercise we carried out last time, Truss goes up to 64 per cent and Sunak to 32 per cent – and so maintains the 32 point lead she had last time round. YouGov’s last poll, which closed on August 2nd, the day our last survey went out, gave her a 38 point lead. Opinium’s latest poll, conducted last week, gave her a 22 point lead,” the survey added.

The sum of Opinium, YouGov and Conservative Home surveys is that Truss is set to win by a margin roughly between 70-30 and 60-40 – perhaps a bit higher, perhaps a bit lower.

The Conservative party leadership results are just a few weeks away but it looks like Liz Truss’s victory over Rishi Sunak is imminent. The result of the vote to decide who will replace Boris Johnson as the next British Prime Minister is due on September 5.

Successive polls showed how a significant number of Conservative party members who were polled back Liz Truss against Rishi Sunak.

The Opinium research released last week said Liz Truss has gained as many as a 22-point lead over former chancellor Rishi Sunak in the race for becoming the next Prime Minister.

Truss received 61 per cent of the vote for the next PM post while Sunak got only 39 per cent, the survey said.