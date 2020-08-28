Lizard tail found in D-Mart cashew nut pack

Hyderabad: A customer of a wholesale grocery store was astonished to find a Lizard tail in a cashew nut pack. According to the sources Chandrasekhar had reportedly purchased 200 grams of packed cashew nut packet from D-Mart grocery stores at Vanasthalipuram and on reaching home he found a dead lizard tail.

The customer immediately rushed to the D-Mart to make a complaint, but the management of the grocery shop reportedly feigned ignorance about the packet containing lizard head and instead demanded to produce the bill of purchase.

Aggrieved over the attitude of the management of the mart, Chandrasekhar has approached the concerned authorities for the redressal.