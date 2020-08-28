Lizard tail found in D-Mart cashew nut pack

By SM Bilal Updated: 28th August 2020 3:09 pm IST

Hyderabad: A customer of a wholesale grocery store was astonished to find a Lizard tail in a cashew nut pack. According to the sources Chandrasekhar had reportedly purchased 200 grams of packed cashew nut packet from D-Mart grocery stores at Vanasthalipuram and on reaching home he found a dead lizard tail.

The customer immediately rushed to the D-Mart to make a complaint, but the management of the grocery shop reportedly feigned ignorance about the packet containing lizard head and instead demanded to produce the bill of purchase.

Aggrieved over the attitude of the management of the mart, Chandrasekhar has approached the concerned authorities for the redressal.

READ:  Ganja worth Rs 95.60 lakh seized in Kothagudem
Categories
Hyderabad News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close