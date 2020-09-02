Lizol claims its disinfectants can make surfaces ‘safe to touch’

New Delhi, Sep 2 : Leading disinfectant brand Lizol on Wednesday said its products can make surfaces safe to touch as laboratory tests have proven them to be effective against the virus responsible for Covid-19.

To raise awareness about the importance of disinfecting surfaces, not just cleaning, Lizol, a brand of RB Hygiene, also launched a “Safe To Touch” campaign.

“Lizol is a global disinfection champion and has been working towards educating consumers on the need and importance of surface disinfection to protect our loved ones during the ongoing pandemic,” Sukhleen Aneja, Chief Marketing Officer, Marketing Director, RB Hygiene, South Asia, said in a statement.

“We are experiencing a heightened hygiene consciousness around us and in that context it’s important for us to educate consumers on the need for surface disinfection along with personal hygiene,” Aneja said, adding that Lizol’s range of disinfectant multi-surface cleaners have been tested and proven effective at killing Covid-19 virus.

The “Safe To Touch” campaign is in multiple Indian languages, focusing on the need to clean and disinfect surfaces.

“Lizol disinfectant surface cleaner is one of the leading hygiene products in RB’s portfolio that has been tested and proven to be more than 99.9 per cent effective against the Sars-Cov-2 virus,” said Skand Saksena, Director R&D, RB Hygiene Home, South Asia.

“These findings have established that Lizol disinfectant surface cleaner prevents the spread of this deadly infection by disinfecting contaminated surfaces and helps in keeping homes clean and germ free.”

