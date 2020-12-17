‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot show called off

Los Angeles, Dec 17 : Actress Hilary Duff has revealed that the much anticipated Lizzie McGuire reboot has officially been cancelled. The actress took to Instagram to share the news, and express her disappointment.

“I’ve been so honoured to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen,” read the note she posted on her account.

She continued: “I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves.”

The actress further added: “We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with hee. I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now, this is what 2020’s made of.”

The reboot was announced in 2019 at D23 Expo, saying that it would stream on Disney+.

Duff became a household name with the show, which is about the titular 13-year old who struggles to navigate middle school.

At that time, the actress said that though the central character has grown up, some of her complexes and the voices in her head remain the same. She is trying to navigate her life through all the challenges, complexities and struggles.

The show aired for two seasons on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004. The universe expanded with The Lizzie McGuire Movie in 2003.

The new Lizzie McGuire show was supposed to revolve around Lizzie as a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York, with an animated version of the character still blabbering in her head. The production came to a halt at the beginning of the year when creator and revival showrunner Terri Minsky was removed from that role on the show.

According to variety,com. a Disney spokesperson said: “Lizzie McGuire fans have high expectations for any new stories. Unless and until we are confident we can meet those expectations, we’ve decided to hold off and today, we informed the cast’s representatives that we are not moving forward with the planned series.”

Source: IANS

