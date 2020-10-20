LJP MP Prince Raj calls on Lalu Yadav’s family

Patna: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Prince Raj on Tuesday visited the residence of Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Yadav and invited the family for the ‘Shraddh’ ceremony of its late leader Ram Vilas Paswan.

Speaking to reporters Raj said that there were no political discussions and that he visited the Yadav’s residence due to the family ties.

“There was no political discussions. I came here due to our family relationship with them and to personally invite them for Shraddh,” he said.

Paswan had passed away on October 8 following an illness. He was 74.

Paswan was Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi government. He was also a minister in the previous NDA government.

He had undergone heart surgery in a Delhi hospital.

Bihar will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 Assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10.

