LNJP doctor dies of COVID-19 in pvt hospital

New Delhi: A doctor of the city government-run LNJP Hospital died of COVID-19 in the ICU of a private dedicated coronavirus facility here on Sunday, sources said.

The doctor, a consultant anaesthesiologist, died in the morning, they added.

LNJP Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government.

“He lost the battle today after a valiant fight,” a hospital source said.

Sources said the doctor died in the ICU of Max Smart, a dedicated COVID-19 facility in Saket.

Several hundreds of healthcare workers have been infected with COVID-19 till date in Delhi.

A doctor from Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Okhla in south Delhi recently died of the novel coronavirus infection.

A 39-year-old doctor from Odisha had died of COVID-19 in the ICU of the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on June 20.

