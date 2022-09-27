‘Load the Box’ book fair returns to Hyderabad on October 6

This time, book lovers will have access to more than 10 lakh new and used titles in more than 20 different categories, including fantasy, non-fiction, romance, and crime.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 27th September 2022 8:44 pm IST
Book
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The four-day book festival “Load The Box” is coming back to the city for bookworms, between October 6 to October 9 at the Maruti Gardens in Lakdikapul.

This is a one-of-its-kind book fair in the country, where people don’t choose the books, but the box. Just grab a box, pay for it and fill it with as many books as you can. Different types of money saver boxes are available at the fair at the prices of Rs 1,100, Rs 1,650, and Rs 2,750.

Also Read
Hyderabad: ‘Load The Box’ fair is back in the city from April 21

This time, book lovers will have access to more than 10 lakh new and used titles in more than 20 different categories, including fantasy, non-fiction, romance, and crime. The book fair, which is being run by the New Delhi-based startup Kitablovers, will be open to visitors for free.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button