‘Load the Box’ book fair returns to Hyderabad on October 6

Hyderabad: The four-day book festival “Load The Box” is coming back to the city for bookworms, between October 6 to October 9 at the Maruti Gardens in Lakdikapul.

This is a one-of-its-kind book fair in the country, where people don’t choose the books, but the box. Just grab a box, pay for it and fill it with as many books as you can. Different types of money saver boxes are available at the fair at the prices of Rs 1,100, Rs 1,650, and Rs 2,750.

This time, book lovers will have access to more than 10 lakh new and used titles in more than 20 different categories, including fantasy, non-fiction, romance, and crime. The book fair, which is being run by the New Delhi-based startup Kitablovers, will be open to visitors for free.