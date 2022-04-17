Loans to 6000 jobless youths better than Ramzan gifts, Iftar parties: Muslims

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 17th April 2022 2:13 pm IST
Sharing Iftar with Sanjay
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana government had announced plans to distribute Ramzan gifts and arrange Iftar parties across 119 assembly constituencies of the state with an expenditure of Rs 29 crore.

The state Muslims, however, believe that it is better for the state government to spend the same amount to give loans of Rs. 50000 to about 6000 jobless youths under the self-employment scheme.

The Sudheer Committee report has recommended to increase reservations to Muslims and release self-employment scheme loans to them to help them improve their economic situation

MS Education Academy

But unfortunately, these recommendations were not implemented by the state government. The Muslim youths of Telangana is waiting for loans from minority finance corporation for the past 4 years.  More than 2 lakh loan applications are pending with the corporation.

Muslims across the state believe that instead of spending money on iftars and Ramzan gifts – which most of the time do not reach the real needy people – it is better for the government to spend the same amount in giving loans to the jobless youth to help them start their own business.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button