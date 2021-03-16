Local court convicts two for insurance fraud

Hyderabad: Two persons who had cheated HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co Ltd through fraudulent claims were sentenced to three years imprisonment by a local court on Tuesday.

The accused, B. Ravi Kumar and Pakala Yakanna, were ordered to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment for cheating HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co Ltd. Kumar had fabricated medical receipts to falsely claim medical expenses (in the name of his wife) with the help of Yakanna.

Yakanna, the second accused, was an employee at Good Life hospital, Chaitanyapuri. He helped Kumar, who had taken an insurance policy (in the name of his wife) from HDFC, claim fake expenses of Rs.36,000. The matter came to light after the insurance company’s assistant manager (Banjara Hills) lodged a complaint with the police.

During the trial on Tuesday, the VI Addl.M.M court at L.B Nagar, the accused were convicted and sentenced to three years of prison. Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, and other officials appreciated the work undertaken by the investigating officers.