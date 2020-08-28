Local procurement policy likely to be the next big decision in Telangana

Hyderabad: The government has been working to promote its agenda; ‘Make in Telangana.’ To establish it swiftly, the government has been working on a policy that could promote local procurement.

The policy is expected to roll out within a month. It will be a very important policy in the state, coming from Industries department. The other policies which are expected to follow are the ones on food processing and logistics.

Industries principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan told Telangana Today, “The policy broadly will have two major components. The State has a lot of MSMEs and the Industries Minister KT Rama Rao believes such a policy will be a good gesture in the present COVID times, as it will support the companies. If the government is procuring anything and if those items are supplied by the registered MSMEs, then a percentage of that procurement has to be from only the MSMEs.”

The second component in the policy will be, if there is any large manufacturer setting up its unit in the state, the government will have criteria if the unit is able to match the lowest price and then the government can procure from them.

The policy is expected to be rolled out in a month, as the draft is already prepared and has been sent to the Finance Department. The policy aims at providing equal opportunity to all the industries Ranjan added.

This move will come as an added bonus to the companies setting up shop in the state. If the product produced is of any relevance to the government, then the market will be created in the state itself. The exception being that the product shall be at lowest available price.