Local shops may join list of online grocery stores in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Local shops can now join the list of online grocery stores in Hyderabad with the help of kiranalinker.in.

As per the reports, the Telangana Government launched the website which will help the local grocers of the State to create eStore.

eStore

The eStore which can be created in minutes will have the facility to accept payment online. The store will be similar to existing online grocery stores in Hyderabad, however, on kiranalinker.in, commodities will be supplied from the local grocery shop.

Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) encouraged grocers to create eStore.

Win-win for customers, grocers

It will not help customers in getting commodities from the local stores but also help grocers to create their online store.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.