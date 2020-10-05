Local TRS groups clash in Goshamahal; Mahmood Ali present in the meeting

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders broke into a flight during their rally in Goshamahal, of Hyderabad. On Sunday, the fight broke at the gradute MLC election preparatory meet organized by Mahmood Ali at Rubi Gardens in Ramkoti.

Even after the Telangana Home Minister intervened and tried to pacify the two groups they did not stop, said the sources.

It began when senior leader RV Mahendar Kumar took objection for not being invited onto the dais. Subsequently, another fraction within the party entered into a heated argument with Mahendar, which quickly turned into a fistfight.

After the departure of the Minister, the scuffle ensued yet again. Both factions lodged complaints against each other at Narayanaguda police station, but withdrew them.