Locals thank administration as 70,000 new LED street lights installed in J-K

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration finished 70 per cent work of its initiative to install one lakh LED street lights in Jammu under the Smart Cities mission, during the lockdown, imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

As per Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation, the rest of the task of installation of LED street lights along the limits of Jammu Municipal Corporation will be finished in the next couple of weeks.

“So far 70,000 lights have been installed, rest will be installed within a week or two. We will not leave any pole in the city where there will be no light, this municipal project is worth Rs 75 crores,” he said.

Pramod Kapahi, the Corporator of the area thanked the Jammu and Kashmir administration for timely and efficient work.

“We had been hearing since ages that Jammu will be developed as a smart city. I grew old hearing that. But, now it seems that dream is materializing. I want to thank the Union Territory administration for this project and for completing the work with promptness and efficiency,” he said.

The local residents also hailed the move and said it will not only illuminate the city but also reduce crime here.

“The administration new scheme for installing LED lights is very good. The lights are installed at the appropriate distance so that no area is left dark. With the brightness everywhere, the crimes at night will also reduce in the area,” said Deepak Agarwal, resident of Jammu.

Another resident Jatinder Singh told ANI that till now people were scared to send their children out at night in dark fearing danger, but this problem will be solved now.

“The move is commendable. Before all the streets at night were mostly dark and this made us scared to let our children go out even for tuitions. Now with lights covering every corner, the area has become much safer,” said Singh.

Source: ANI