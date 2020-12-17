Location debate shouldn’t delay Afghan peace talks: Abdullah

Kabul, Dec 17 : Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council of National Reconciliation, has said that a debate to decide the location of the next round of the peace talks should not delay the vital negotiations.

Abdullah made the remarks on Wednesday during a meeting with members of the negotiating team representing Afghanistan in the talks with the Taliban, reports TOLO News.

The Kabul team returned from Doha on Tuesday.

The Taliban has opposed President Ashraf Ghani’s call to hold the next round of the peace negotiations in Afghanistan, saying the request signals fear on the country’s side.

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem told TOLO News that “spoilers of the peace process”, by making such a demand, see their power and personal interest in danger.

But at the meeting, Abdullah said: “Naturally, it is would priority that these talks are held inside Afghanistan as they are Afghan talks, however this issue is related to the agreement between the two sides, we will talk about it, but venue for the talks should not delay the start of the negotiations.

“In the first step, we have to finalize the venue of the talks, even if the talks are delayed for one day, this will only add to woes of the Afghan people.”

The peace negotiations witnessed a breakthrough earlier this month after the two sides agreed on procedural rules for the talks.

The working groups of both teams held three meetings to discuss the agenda of the talks last week.

Their meetings were expected to be held this week but were delayed as the two sides were consulting internally on the demands to be included in the agenda of the talks.

Source: IANS

