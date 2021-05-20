Lock down violators are being penalized: Mahesh Bhagwat

Hyderabad: Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagawath today said that they were taking action all those who were not following Covid 19 norms. He made these remarks after unveiling 16 vehicles meant for the she teams.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that they had booked 21000 cases against the lockdown violators so far . He also said that they had booked 6000 cases against those who did not wear face masks . He warned that they would take stern action against those who sell Remdesivir and oxygen cylinders for Higher prices.

On the other hand, the police are strictly implementing the lock down as per the orders of the DGP of the state. They had set up 330 check posts in GHMC limits and carding out their checking operations. They are taking action against those who are coming on roads without any reason. They are also seizing vehicles which don’t have proper documents.