Lock Upp 2 contestants alert: Five more names revealed

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp 2 is gearing up for its second season and fans are already buzzing about the potential celebrity contestants. Although the official list of participants has not been released yet, rumors and speculation are already swirling. Few more names are doing rounds on internet. Scroll ahead to check.

Lock Upp 2 Tentative Contestants List

While makers of the show have remained tight-lipped about the casting process, fans are excited about seeing their favorite celebrities. Social media is buzzing with several names and the latest ones are —

1. Karan Patel

2. Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant (ANI)

3. Paras Chabra

4. Aly Goni

5. Om Prakash Mishra

According to information available on popular social media pages dedicated to Lock Upp, makers have approached the above mentioned celebrities. While Rakhi and Paras are ‘almost’ confirmed contestants, buzz has it that talks are still on for Karan and Om.

Om Prakash Mishra is a popular rapper and is known for his stint in MTV reality show Ace of Space.

Speaking about Aly Goni, recently the actor has express his wish in doing more OTT shows during his chat with Pinkvilla. Rumours are rife that Aly might take part in Lock Upp 2 soon as makers are planning a bigger season this year compared to Bigg Boss 16.

An official confirmation about these contestants is still awaited.

Premiere Date & Other Updates

It is being said that Lock Upp 2 premiere has been postponed as Ekta Kapoor is currently in talks with TV channels as there is a possibility that the show might shift from OTT to TV. The show is likely to begin in April.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Lock Upp 2.