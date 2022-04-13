Lock Upp: 7 Unknown facts about rumoured winner Munawar Faruqui

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is currently locked up inside Kangana Ranaut’s fearless reality show ‘Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel’. He is considered as one of the top and strongest contenders of the show for his unique personality. Audience are just in love with his game and are even rooting for him to win Lock Upp.

Lock Upp contestant Munawar Faruqui (Twitter)

As Munawar is being loved by millions out there, let’s a a quick look at 5 unknown or lesser-known facts about the rumoured winner.

Munawar Faruqui hails from Junagadh, Gujrat. He shifted to Mumbai along with his family after their home destroyed during the 2002 communal riots of Gujarat, as per various reports.

The comedian lost his mother when he was only 16 year old. She reportedly committed suicide.

Reportedly, Munawar took all his house responsibilities at at age of 17 and started working as a salesman in untensil shop.

After learning a few computer courses, the comedian worked as a graphic designer in his early twenties.

His journey as a stand-up comedian began in 2019 with his first Gujrati show ‘Dodh Dahyo’ in Mumbai.

Munawar Faruqui’s YouTube channel, that was launched in 2020, enjoys a following of 2.3 million subscribers.

Munawar’s father passed away in 2021.

What’s your take on Munawar Faruqui’s game inside Lock Upp? Do you also think he is a deserving winner?