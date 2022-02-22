Lock Upp: Hyderabad’s Baseer Ali to get arrested?

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut-hosted fearless reality show ‘Lock Upp’ is all set to go on air from February 27. The show will stream on MX Player and ALT Balaji. While only a few days are left for the show’s premiere, buzz about the contestant list has kept them at the edge of their seats.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Lock Upp will see a total of 16 fearless celebrities will be locked up inside the jail for nearly 72 days. All the contestants have no option but to reveal their dark secrets to the entire world to avoid elimination and survive in the show. The promos of the show have promised quite a fiery season this year.

Makers have so far revealed three names of the confirmed partipate who are set to part in Lock Upp. They are comedian Munawar Faruqui, actress Nisha Rawal and model Poonam Pandey. Other names that are being cropped are — Aditya Singh Rajput, Anushka Sen, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Harsh Beniwal, Urfi Javed, and Manav Gohil among others. Baseer Ali too is among the probable contestants.

Lock Upp Makers approach Baseer Ali

Rumours were rife that Splitvilla 10 winner, Baseer who hails from Hyderabad, was gearing up to take part in Kangana Ranaut’s show. In his recent conversation with Telly Chakkar, the model confirmed that he was offered the show. Baseer revealed that he wanted to be a part of it, but the dates didn’t match.

More About Baseer Ali

Baseer rose to fame with Roadies Rising and Ace Of Space 2 where he emerged as the runner-up in both the shows. He also participated in the dating reality show Splitsvilla 10 and won it with Naina Singh. The two soon parted ways post the show.

He had also hosted Road With Roadies for Roadies Xtreme and Roadies: Real Heroes.