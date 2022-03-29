Lock Upp: Makers remove three strong contestants from show

Mumbai: The Kangana Ranaut-hosted fearless reality show Lock Upp is making a lot of noise on social media. From interesting wild card entries to surprise eliminations, makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked to the screens. The recent episodes of Lock Upp saw one of the most shocking evictions so far.

Karanvir Bohra, Sara Khan eliminated from Lock Upp

Lock Upp bid adieu to Karanvir Bohra in a surprise eviction on Monday. The entire blue team was shocked and in tears when they learnt about the news.

The two new wildcard entries Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Kakar were called into the jhol room and were asked to write down one contestant’s name who they want directly remove from the show. Both the new inmates wrote Karanvir’s name who got evicted in a suprise mid-night elimination leaving his fans and other contestants in shock.

Sara Khan was nominated alongside Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Shivam Sharma, Nisha Rawal and Anjali Arora this week elimination round. Among all, Sara was evicted from the show for her inactive behaviour over the week.

Last week saw another shocking elimination in which jailor Karan Kundrra evicted Chetan Hansraj directly for smoking in the lounge and passing casteist remarks.

List of eliminated contestants

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj

Tehseen Poonawalla

Siddharth Sharma

Babita Phogat

Saisha Shinde

Sara Khan

Chetan Hansraj

Karanvir Bohra

