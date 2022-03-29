Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora’s total earnings so far

Mumbai: The fearless reality show Lock Upp has been doing really well on TRP charts since the premiere week itself. It has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs and is only getting interesting with each passing day. Thanks to fabulous job being done by the contestants in creating the content the audience wants. Currently, 11 contestants are inside Kangana Ranaut‘s jail.

Among all, Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui are being loved widely by the reality show fans. Munawar has become one of the top contenders in Lock Upp. Fans are just loving the way he make his fellow contestants and everybody laugh with his antics during a task. Anjali, on the other hand, too is being supported by her massive fanbase who are terming her as one of the ‘strongest’ contestants on the show.

Earlier, we informed you that Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora are the highest paid contestants in Lock Upp. While Anjali is getting paid Rs 3-4 lakhs per week, Munawar is taking home Rs 3-3.5 lakhs. In this write-up, let’s have a look at how much both the inmates have earned so far.

Lock Upp was premiered on February 27 and the show has succesfully completed a month. Considering their per week remuneration that was reported by Bollywood Life, Munawar has earned around 12 to 13 lakhs, makers have paid Anjali around Rs 12 to 16 lakhs so far for their stint inside Lock Upp.

Apart from Munawar and Anjali, other inmates of Lock Upp are — Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, Shivam Sharma, Azma Fallah, Zeeshan Khan, Vinit Kakar and Mandana Karimi.