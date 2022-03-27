Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui breaks down [Video]

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut’s ongoing captive reality show Lock Upp has been talk of the town ever since its inception. Fights, controversies, love and laughter inside the jail is what is keeping the audience hooked to their screens. However, one of the recent episodes made everyone emotional, especially Munawar Faruqui’s fans.

The stand-up comedian, who is considered as one of the strongest, most-entertaining and wittiest player of Lock Upp, broke down as he missed his mom on the show. For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui’s mother reportedly died by suicide in 2002.

As Munawar starts crying, jailor Karan Kundrra reaches to him, hugs him and says that when he laughs, the country laughs with him. So when he’s crying everybody will get emotional with him.

“Merko bas ye feel ho raha tha ki merko kabhi aisa phone nahi aa sakta. Meri maa kabhi phone nahi kar payegi. Merko to awaaz bhi aati hai,” says Munawar. Karan consoles the comedian and says, “Jab tu hasta hai na to puri country hasti hai. Aaj tu ro raha hai na to pura green room, puri country aur main bhi ro raha hoon.” Munawar replied, “Isliye to nahi rota hoon.”

Karan further added, “Tu ye jo call ki wait kar raha hai na, unhe na call ki zarurat nahi hai. They’re looking at you, they are with you, 24 hours, all the time. Unki duayein tere saath hai, pure Hindustan ki duayein tere sath hai. Terko kya lagta hai wo jo tujhe dekh rahe hain, do you think they’re not proud of you? Do you know how proud we are of you? I’m proud of you, I’m sure everybody here is proud of you.”

Watch the video below.

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Saisha Shinde became the latest contestant to get evicted from the show.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com from more interesting scoops and updates on Lock Upp.