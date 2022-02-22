Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal gets arrested

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 22nd February 2022 12:13 pm IST
Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal gets arrested
Nisha Rawal (Instagram)

Mumbai: ‘Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki’ actress Nisha Rawal is all set to be locked up inside the jail of Kangana Ranaut in the reality show ‘Lock Upp’. She talks about the entry of her estranged husband and actor Karan Mehra in the show.

She replied: “I have no apprehensions about who comes on the show. I have always fought my own battles, and I am sure that I will fight this battle with all that I have.”

The actress had alleged that she had faced domestic abuse while being in a relationship with Karan.

Speculations are rife that Karan would want to be a part of the show and will definitely try to prove his point and not be caught on the backfoot if there are any fresh allegations levelled against him by Nisha.

However, she is ready to face all the challenges and not apprehensive about any situation or facing her ex-husband.

“I am here on Lock Upp on my own and I am not afraid of anybody except for failure,” she added.

The fearless reality show ‘Lock Upp’ hosted by Kangana Ranaut will have 16 contestants who will compete for basic amenities as they fight for the winner’s title.

