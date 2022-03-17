Lock Upp: Sara Khan, Ali Merchant’s wedding pic goes viral

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp is making a lot of headlines for various reasons, thanks to its controversial set of contestants. Post Swami Chakrapani and Tehseen Poonawalla’s elimination, the 11 contestants who are left in the race are — Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan, Nisha Rawal, Tehseen Poonawala, Shivam Sharma, Sidharth Sharma, Saisha Shinde, Babita Phogat, and Karanvir Bohra.

Sara’s ex-husband and DJ Ali Merchant entered Lock Upp recently as a wild card contestant adding more spice to the show. For the unversed, Sara wedding with Ali had caught a lot of attention when they had tied the knot during their stay at the Bigg Boss 4 house after having dated for a long time. However, the marriage resulted in divorce after two months.

(Image Source: MX Player)

(Image Source: Twitter)

As the makers added a twist to Lock Upp by bringin Sara and Ali face-to-face, their fans are digging out some of the old pictures from their wedding which are surfacing online.

Meanwhile, the contestants who are nominated for this week’s elimination round are — Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, Karanvir Bohra, Payal Rohtagi, Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Babita Phogat and Babita Phogat.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Lock Upp.