Lock Upp: TOP 5 contestants of Kangana's show are...

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp premiered on AltBalaji last month. The show has been constantly making headlines for its controversial set of contestants and the concept which is quite similar to Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss.

While some of the reality show audience members are already invested in the drama that’s going on inside Kangana’s jail, a few are not impressed with it. Last Sunday saw Lock Upp’s first elimination in which Swami Chakrapani was evicted from the show. Post this, only 12 members are left– Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan, Nisha Rawal, Tehseen Poonawala, Shivam Sharma, Sidharth Sharma, Saisha Shinde, Babita Phogat, and Karanvir Bohra.

Lock Upp Top 5 so far

Lock Upp has just completed its week one and fans are already busy discussing the top contestants and probable winners of the show. Going by the Twitter buzz, the top 5 contestants who are likely to reach the finale of Lock Upp are —

Munawar Faruqui

Karanvir Bohra

Nisha Rawal

Shivam Sharma

Sara Khan

#MunawarFaruqui Till now is the Most Sorted and Genuine Player.



Top 5✅#LockUpp — warriorzone (@warriorxzone) March 2, 2022

A few netizens are also rooting for Saisha Shinde in the top 5. However, it is just too early to predict the top finalists as the show is having a long way to go. Only time will tell who will make it to the top 5 of Kangana’s show.

Meanwhile, the majority of the viewers are loving Munawar Faruqui’s game and are calling him as the most sorted and genuine player so far. Last week, jailor Karan Kundrra too praised the comedian and said, “Munawar there is a reason you are trending outside and bahut acchi tarike se kar rahe ho.”

What do you think about the above top 5 list? Who is the deserving top 2 of Lock Upp? Do tell us in the comments section below.