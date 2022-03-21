Lock Upp: Two contestants removed from the show

Mumbai: One of the most-watched reality show ‘Lock Upp’ is making a lot of noise among audience. The Kangana Ranaut-hosted show, which airs on MX Player and Alt Balaji, recently saw two shocking eliminations. Two strong contenders Siddharth Sharma and Babita Phogat were evicted from Lock Upp last week.

Siddharth Sharma, Babita Phogat eliminated

The contestants who were nominated were — Babita Phogat, Munawar Faruqui, Karanvir Bohra, Sara Khan, Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, Payal Rohatgi, Saisha Shinde and Anjali Arora.

In a surpise move, Karanvir Bohra was selected by the inmates to enter the Jhol Ghar where Jailor Karan Kundrra offered him a temptation for which he had to eliminate one safe contestant (either Siddharth, Ali or Shivam) from the house. Kaaranvir went on to choose Siddharth Sharma in exchange for spending quality time with his wife Teejay Sindhu and his daughters. This led to Sid’s elimination from Lock Upp.

Siddharth Sharma (Twitter)

Babita Phogat, on the other hand, who had joined the show with a lot of expectations has also been eliminated from the jail.

Babita Phogat (Twitter)

Lock Upp eliminated contestants List

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj

Tehseen Poonawalla

Siddharth Sharma

Babita Phogat

Chetan Hansraj enters Lock Upp

Popular TV and film actor Chetan Hansraj has now entered Ekta Kapoor‘s Lock Upp as a wild-card contestant. Check out the promo below.

With Chetan’s entry, currently 11 contestants are in the show fighting for the basic amenities to win the fearless game.